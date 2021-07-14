Denton Ryan CB Austin Jordan commits to Texas over Oklahoma, Ohio State

It isn’t all sunshine and daffodils for the Oklahoma Sooners on the recruiting trail. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch didn’t receive the news they wanted when 2022 four-star cornerback Austin Jordan chose to commit to the Texas Longhorns over the Sooners and Ohio State.

Jordan played in the Denton Ryan secondary along with 2021 Oklahoma signee Billy Bowman. Instead of joining Bowman in Norman, the top 10 cornerback chose to play with his other high school teammate Ja’Tavion Sanders who signed with the Longhorns.

The No. 10 rated safety in the 2022 class is projected at cornerback for the Longhorns. The Sooners now will turn their focus to other cornerback targets at this point after Jordan announced his intention to play in Texas.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Austin Jordan has just Committed to Texas, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’0 190 CB from Denton, TX chose the Longhorns over Ohio State and Oklahoma With the addition of Jordan, Texas jumps Oklahoma for the #5 Class in the 2022 Team Rankings (231.52) pic.twitter.com/4giFDVDKN8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 14, 2021

The Sooners are still looking at top athlete Gentry Williams, who is currently projected to pick Oklahoma with USC quickly gaining ground on the Tulsa, Oklahoma product.

Another name to consider at cornerback would be Lorenzell Dubose of Louisiana. He is a three-star composite and a top 50 cornerback of his class. Oklahoma has recently added Robert Spears-Jennings and Jayden Rowe already at the position in the 2022 class.

