Dentlinger rallies South Dakota State to 75-64 win over PFW

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) -- Sophomore Matt Dentlinger totaled 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots and South Dakota State dominated the second half and beat Purdue Fort Wayne 75-64 on Sunday.

Dentlinger made all eight of his shots from the floor in picking up his fifth double-double of the season for the Jackrabbits (20-8, 11-2 Summit League). Douglas Wilson added 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting with five rebounds, while freshman David Wingett hit three 3-pointers and scored 14.

South Dakota State trailed 36-26 at the half before outscoring the Mastodons 49-28 after intermission. The Jackrabbits entered play tied with North Dakota State atop the league standings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Matt Holba had 13 points and five rebounds to pace Purdue Fort Wayne (12-16, 5-8). Jarred Godfrey sank 7 of 8 foul shots and scored 12.

South Dakota State shot 50% from the floor but just 29% from beyond the arc (7 of 24). The Jackrabbits made 16 of 22 at the free-throw line. Purdue Fort Wayne shot 37.5% overall and 24% from distance (6 of 25). The Mastodons hit 16 of 23 foul shots.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25