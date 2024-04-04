Dens Park 'playable' but further inspection expected

Dundee say the Dens Park pitch is "playable" ahead of the visit of Motherwell on Saturday, but have scheduled a "precautionary" pitch inspection on the morning of the game.

The club put out a statement earlier on Thursday playing down media reports that the fixture could be moved to an alternative venue.

According to Dundee, a category one referee inspected the surface and deemed it fit for purpose as things stands.

With more rainfall forecasted, covers have been put in place and the pitch will be inspected again to ensure it remains in a similar condition.

A club statement read: "Ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership fixture against Motherwell at The Scot Foam Stadium, Dundee Football Club can confirm that the pitch is playable.

"A category one referee inspected the pitch on Thursday afternoon and stated the pitch was playable at the time of inspection. This is the result of the hard work put in from the club staff and a range of contractors.

"The club are aware that there is further rain forecast for tomorrow and Saturday morning and therefore the full pitch has been covered with rain covers for that period.

"Due to the weather forecast a precautionary pitch inspection has been scheduled for Saturday morning to ensure the pitch is in the same condition as it currently is."

Motherwell say they expect a further pitch inspection depending on the weather and they will update supporters wherever possible.