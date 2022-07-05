Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota to sport Coca-Cola paint scheme at Atlanta

Coca-Cola and Joe Gibbs Racing revealed Tuesday that Denny Hamlin will drive a classic, red-and-white No. 11 Toyota featuring the soft-drink brand in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The design — billed as Hamlin’s first with primary sponsorship from Coca-Cola — will hit the track for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 (3 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM).

Hamlin has one career win (2012) and one pole (2010) at the Hampton, Ga., track, which was reconfigured and repaved ahead of this year’s racing events there. Coca-Cola is headquartered in nearby Atlanta.

Hamlin is among four active Cup Series drivers in the Coca-Cola Racing family, along with Austin Dillon, Joey Logano and Daniel Suárez. Hamlin’s most recent Cup Series win came in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.