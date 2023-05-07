Denny Hamlin's bumper? Ross Chastain's right hand? And ... passing? What stood out most at Kansas? Vote!

After a few clunkers of late, fans got an entertaining, competitive NASCAR Cup Series race.

Maybe it's fitting thatthe FedEx Toyota ended up in Victory Lane.

Sunday’s event at Kansas was full of so many storylines in fact, it was tough to narrow it down to the biggest takeaway. Shoot, we couldn’t decide.

But hey, that’s why we have you!

Denny Hamlin celebrates after winning the AdventHealth 400, Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

That’s right, it’s time to vote again and this week it’s pretty simple, what stuck out most to you about Sunday’s race which by nearly any measure, was one of the best of the year both on the track and off.

Was it Hamlin contacting Kyle Larson on the back straightaway on the last lap? Was it Ross Chastain’s short right hook to the jaw of Noah Gragson after a pit-road altercation? Was it … gasp, all that passing?

Punches thrown between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson after Kansas! pic.twitter.com/vzojr7Jn7H — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

As always, you may vote up to once an hour until the poll closes on Saturday. Last week, you voted Rusty Wallace as the best guest announcer in the Fox broadcast booth so far this year.

