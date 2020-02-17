Denny Hamlin wins second straight Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin won his second consecutive Daytona 500 in a photo finish with Ryan Blaney on Monday night at Daytona International Speedway, the second closest finish in the history of the “Great American Race.”
Hamlin passed Blaney after a wreck broke out behind them. Ryan Newman was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to FOX Sports.
Chris Buescher finished third, followed by David Ragan and Kevin Harvick to complete the top five.
This story will be updated.
