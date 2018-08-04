Denny Hamlin wins pole at Watkins Glen

Denny Hamlin sits in his car prior to practice for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Maybe Watkins Glen will be where Denny Hamlin joins the exclusive club of winners in 2018.

Hamlin is still searching for his first win of the season but will start first Sunday at Watkins Glen. Barring an inspection failure, of course. With Cup Series qualifying concluding close to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, NASCAR will conduct post-qualifying inspection on Sunday morning. Given that the entire front row failed inspection at Pocono a week ago, getting through inspection is no guarantee.

The pole is Hamlin’s first of the season and the 27th of his career. He won at Watkins Glen in 2016, his only road course win in the Cup Series. He’ll start alongside teammate Kyle Busch (tentatively) while Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson round out the provisional top five.

Kevin Harvick, tied for a series leading six wins with Busch, will start 16th. Here’s the full lineup.

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Kyle Busch

3. Chase Elliott

4. Martin Truex Jr.

5. Kyle Larson

6. Joey Logano

7. Aric Almirola

8. AJ Allmendinger

9. Erik Jones

10. Kasey Kahne

11. Ryan Blaney

12. Michael McDowell

13. Jimmie Johnson

14. Paul Menard

15. Jamie McMurray

16. Kevin Harvick

17. William Byron

18. Brad Keselowski

19. Clint Bowyer

20. Ryan Newman

21. Kurt Busch

22. Chris Buescher

23. Daniel Suarez

24. Alex Bowman

25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

26. Austin Dillon

27. David Ragan

28. Matt Kenseth

29. Parker Kligerman

30. Matt DiBenedetto

31. Bubba Wallace

32. Ty Dillon

33. Cole Whitt

34. Ross Chastain

35. Josh Bilicki

36. Spencer Gallagher

37. Landon Cassill

