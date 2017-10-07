Denny Hamlin wins pole at Charlotte

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver says dependence on sponsorship should be lessened for long-term health of Cup Series.

Denny Hamlin scored the 25th pole of his career Friday at Charlotte.

Hamlin will start first on Sunday ahead of teammate Matt Kenseth. Kevin Harvick will start third while Kyle Busch is fourth and Clint Bowyer will start fifth.

It’s Hamlin’s second pole at Charlotte. He started first in the 2012 Coca-Cola 600 and finished fourth.

Fords and Toyotas took the top six spots and seven of the top 10. Chase Elliott is the highest Chevrolet qualifier. He will (obviously) start seventh.

Erik Jones never made a lap in qualifying because of inspection issues. He’ll start 38th. His teammate Martin Truex Jr. — the regular season champion and winner of the first playoff race of the season — will start 17th.

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Matt Kenseth

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Kyle Busch

5. Clint Bowyer

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Chase Elliott

8. Kurt Busch

9. Kasey Kahne

10. Kyle Larson

11. Ryan Newman

12. Danica Patrick

13. Austin Dillon

14. Daniel Suarez

15. Ryan Blaney

16. Michael McDowell

17. Martin Truex Jr.

18. Jamie McMurray

19. AJ Allmendinger

20. Paul Menard

21. Chris Buescher

22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

23. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

24. Aric Almirola

25. Jimmie Johnson

26. Trevor Bayne

27. Ty Dillon

28. Joey Logano

29. Matt DiBenedetto

30. Landon Cassill

31. David Ragan

32. Cole Whitt

33. BJ McLeod

34. Reed Sorenson

35. Gray Gaulding

36. Timmy Hill

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt

38. Erik Jones

39. Corey LaJoie

40. Brett Moffitt

