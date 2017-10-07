Denny Hamlin wins pole at Charlotte
Denny Hamlin scored the 25th pole of his career Friday at Charlotte.
Hamlin will start first on Sunday ahead of teammate Matt Kenseth. Kevin Harvick will start third while Kyle Busch is fourth and Clint Bowyer will start fifth.
It’s Hamlin’s second pole at Charlotte. He started first in the 2012 Coca-Cola 600 and finished fourth.
Fords and Toyotas took the top six spots and seven of the top 10. Chase Elliott is the highest Chevrolet qualifier. He will (obviously) start seventh.
Erik Jones never made a lap in qualifying because of inspection issues. He’ll start 38th. His teammate Martin Truex Jr. — the regular season champion and winner of the first playoff race of the season — will start 17th.
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Matt Kenseth
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Kyle Busch
5. Clint Bowyer
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Chase Elliott
8. Kurt Busch
9. Kasey Kahne
10. Kyle Larson
11. Ryan Newman
12. Danica Patrick
13. Austin Dillon
14. Daniel Suarez
15. Ryan Blaney
16. Michael McDowell
17. Martin Truex Jr.
18. Jamie McMurray
19. AJ Allmendinger
20. Paul Menard
21. Chris Buescher
22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
23. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
24. Aric Almirola
25. Jimmie Johnson
26. Trevor Bayne
27. Ty Dillon
28. Joey Logano
29. Matt DiBenedetto
30. Landon Cassill
31. David Ragan
32. Cole Whitt
33. BJ McLeod
34. Reed Sorenson
35. Gray Gaulding
36. Timmy Hill
37. Jeffrey Earnhardt
38. Erik Jones
39. Corey LaJoie
40. Brett Moffitt
