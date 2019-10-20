Denny Hamlin wins Kansas playoff race in overtime

Denny Hamlin won Sunday’s Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, beating Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch in the second attempt at an overtime finish.

Hamlin’s win in the second playoff elimination race is his fifth of the season and the second of his Cup career at Kansas Speedway.

The top five was completed by Kurt Busch and William Byron.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hamlin led 153 of 277 laps, including the final 51 laps, on his way to the win. Hamlin last won five races in a season in 2012.

“This is a great feeling,” Hamlin told NBC at the start-finish line. “That car was awesome, to dominate that whole second half is great. I’ve got to thank everyone who pushed me there on the restarts. It was Kyle and (Elliott) there at the end. … I cannot wait to get to Martinsville.”

The second overtime attempt was caused by a wreck on the frontstretch right before the field took the white flag. The caution lights came on when Hamlin was within a half-car length of the start-finish line.

The wreck included playoff driver Joey Logano, Daniel Hemric and Daniel Suarez.

The overtime period was created by a wreck with three laps left in the scheduled distance involving Bubba Wallace and Matt Tifft.

With his second-place finish Chase Elliott advanced to the Round of 8. He finished the Round of 12 three points above the cutline after entering the race 22 points below the cutline. It’s the fifth time a driver has raced their way into the Round of 8 in the elimination race.

The drivers eliminated from playoff contention are: Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Clint Bowyer and Alex Bowman.

The Round of 8 will consist of Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney.

Story continues

STAGE 1 WINNER: Joey Logano won in a two-lap shootout after electing not to pit under a caution and holding off cars with fresh tires.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

More: Race results and point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kurt Busch’s fourth-place finish is his best result since he won at Kentucky Speedway in July … Jimmie Johnson placed 10th for his fourth top-10 finish in the last five races … William Byron earned his first top-five finish on a 1.5-mile track.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: After he started second, David Ragan finished 26th after he had to pit on Lap 15 for a flat rear tire … Ryan Newman finished last after he made contact with teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and hit the Turn 4 wall on Lap 75 … Brad Keselowski failed to advance out of the Round of 12 for the third time in the last four years. He did not finish in the top 10 in the three Round of 12 races.

NOTABLE: Denny Hamlin is the first driver to win a race at Kansas after winning a stage.

WHAT’S NEXT: First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway at 3 p.m. ET on Oct. 27 on NBCSN