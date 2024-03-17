Denny Hamlin wins Cup spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Denny Hamlin has won the first spring Cup race on the Bristol concrete since 2020.

Hamlin led a one-two Joe Gibbs Racing finish with Martin Truex Jr. right behind him. Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

This is Hamlin's 52nd career Cup win and his fourth at Bristol.

Sunday's race was less about track position and more about managing tires. The Goodyear tires — the same tire codes used in last season's playoff race at Bristol — did not lay down rubber as expected. There was extra wear on the tires, which led to multiple drivers spinning due to right-side issues.

The teams started the day with 10 sets of tires — one set from qualifying. NASCAR and Goodyear worked to get an extra set to the teams early in the race as tire wear became more of a storyline.

The drivers and teams still had to manage their equipment. Once they crossed 40 green flag laps on the tires, they had to watch for any issues with the right front or right rear tires.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ty Gibbs

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ty Gibbs