Denny Hamlin wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Talladega

Staff Report
Denny Hamlin won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position.

The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver will be joined by Kurt Busch on the front row in the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.

In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. The new structure draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.

See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below.

Starting spot Driver Car # Team
1 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
2 Kurt Busch (P) 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
3 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Alex Bowman (P) 88 Hendrick Motorsports
5 Kevin Harvick (P) 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Kyle Busch (P) 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 Team Penske
8 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske
9 Clint Bowyer (P) 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports
11 Aric Almirola (P) 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
12 Austin Dillon (P) 3 Richard Childress Racing
13 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
14 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
15 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
16 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
17 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
18 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
19 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
20 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
21 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
22 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
23 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
24 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
25 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
27 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
28 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
29 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
30 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
31 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
32 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
33 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
34 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
35 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
36 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
37 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
38 James Davison 53 Rick Ware Racing
39 Brendan Gaughan 62 Beard Motorsports

 