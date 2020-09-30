Denny Hamlin wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Talladega

Denny Hamlin won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position.
RELATED: Learn more about the new lineup formula | ADVANCING through the playoffs
The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver will be joined by Kurt Busch on the front row in the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.
In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. The new structure draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.
See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below.
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Kurt Busch (P)
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|3
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Alex Bowman (P)
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|Kyle Busch (P)
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|2
|Team Penske
|8
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|Team Penske
|9
|Clint Bowyer (P)
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|11
|Aric Almirola (P)
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|Austin Dillon (P)
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|13
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|14
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|15
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|16
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|18
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|19
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|21
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|22
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|23
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|25
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|27
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|28
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|30
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|31
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|32
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|33
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|34
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|36
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|37
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|38
|James Davison
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|39
|Brendan Gaughan
|62
|Beard Motorsports