Denny Hamlin wins Busch Pole for Atlanta Motor Speedway
Denny Hamlin earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.
Hamlin has four top-10 finishes in the first five races of the season.
It will be a Joe Gibbs Racing front row with Denny Hamlin joined by Martin Truex Jr.
Harvick has won two of the last three races at Atlanta.
Kyle Larson is set for his return to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series later this month at Bristol Motor Speedway, his first series action since 2016. The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, no stranger to racing on dirt, won in 2016 at Eldora Speedway on dirt in […]
NASCAR will use trained dogs at Atlanta Motor Speedway to detect COVID-19 among essential personnel ahead of Sunday’s Cup Series race.
