Denny Hamlin wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Charlotte Roval

Denny Hamlin won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position.

The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver will be joined by Chase Elliott on the front row in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. The new structure draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.

See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below.

Starting spot Driver Car # Team
1 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
2 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports
3 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 Team Penske
4 Kevin Harvick (P) 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Alex Bowman (P) 88 Hendrick Motorsports
6 Austin Dillon (P) 3 Richard Childress Racing
7 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske
9 Kyle Busch (P) 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Kurt Busch (P) 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
11 Clint Bowyer (P) 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
12 Aric Almirola (P) 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
13 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
14 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
15 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
16 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
17 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
18 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
19 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Racing
20 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
21 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
22 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
23 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
24 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
25 Quinn Houff 00 StarCom Racing
26 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
27 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports
28 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
29 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
30 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
31 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Racing
32 Corey LaJoie 32 GoFas Racing
33 JJ Yeley 77 Spire Motorsports
34 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
35 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
36 Gray Gaulding 27 Rick Ware Racing
37 James Davison 53 Rick Ware Racing
38 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing