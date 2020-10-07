Denny Hamlin wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Charlotte Roval

Denny Hamlin won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position.
RELATED: Learn more about the new lineup formula | ADVANCING through the playoffs
The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver will be joined by Chase Elliott on the front row in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. The new structure draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.
See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below.
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|3
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|2
|Team Penske
|4
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|Alex Bowman (P)
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Austin Dillon (P)
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|7
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|Team Penske
|9
|Kyle Busch (P)
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|Kurt Busch (P)
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|11
|Clint Bowyer (P)
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|Aric Almirola (P)
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|17
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|18
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|19
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Racing
|20
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|21
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|22
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|23
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|24
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|25
|Quinn Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|26
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|27
|Timmy Hill
|66
|MBM Motorsports
|28
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|29
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|30
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|31
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Racing
|32
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|GoFas Racing
|33
|JJ Yeley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|34
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|35
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|36
|Gray Gaulding
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|37
|James Davison
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing