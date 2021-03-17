Denny Hamlin wins Busch Pole Award for Atlanta; see full lineup

Staff Report
·3 min read
Denny Hamlin has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Hamlin, the series points leader, will start his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the pole position.

Defending Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric won the pole for Saturday’s EchoPark 250 (5 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, and John Hunter Nemechek is on the pole for Saturday’s Fr8Auctions 200 (2:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota. Cindric and Nemechek are the most recent winners in their respective series.

RELATED: Atlanta weekend schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

4

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

5

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

6

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

7

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

8

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

9

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

10

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

11

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

13

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

14

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

15

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

16

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

17

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

18

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

19

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

20

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

21

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

22

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

23

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

24

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

25

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing Team

26

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

27

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

28

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

29

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

30

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

31

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

32

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

33

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

34

James Davison

15

Rick Ware Racing

35

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

36

Joey Gase

53

Rick Ware Racing

37

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

39

Austin Cindric

33

Team Penske

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500; the next race with time trials scheduled is the March 28 event at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track.

