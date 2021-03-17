Denny Hamlin wins Busch Pole Award for Atlanta; see full lineup

Denny Hamlin has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Hamlin, the series points leader, will start his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the pole position.

Defending Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric won the pole for Saturday’s EchoPark 250 (5 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, and John Hunter Nemechek is on the pole for Saturday’s Fr8Auctions 200 (2:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota. Cindric and Nemechek are the most recent winners in their respective series.

RELATED: Atlanta weekend schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 4 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 5 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 6 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 7 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 8 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 9 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 10 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 11 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 13 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 14 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 15 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 16 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 17 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 18 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 19 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 21 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 22 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 23 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 24 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 25 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team 26 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 27 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 28 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 29 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 30 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 31 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 32 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 33 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 34 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing 35 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 36 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing 37 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 38 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management 39 Austin Cindric 33 Team Penske

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500; the next race with time trials scheduled is the March 28 event at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track.