Denny Hamlin wins Busch Pole Award for Atlanta; see full lineup
Denny Hamlin has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Hamlin, the series points leader, will start his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the pole position.
Defending Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric won the pole for Saturday’s EchoPark 250 (5 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, and John Hunter Nemechek is on the pole for Saturday’s Fr8Auctions 200 (2:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota. Cindric and Nemechek are the most recent winners in their respective series.
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
4
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
5
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
6
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
7
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
8
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
9
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
10
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
11
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
12
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
13
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
14
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
15
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
16
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
17
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
18
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
19
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
20
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
21
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
22
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
23
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
24
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
25
Daniel Suarez
99
Trackhouse Racing Team
26
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
27
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
28
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
29
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
30
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
31
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
32
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
33
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
34
James Davison
15
Rick Ware Racing
35
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
36
Joey Gase
53
Rick Ware Racing
37
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
39
Austin Cindric
33
Team Penske
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500; the next race with time trials scheduled is the March 28 event at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track.