Denny Hamlin wins Busch Pole Award for Homestead-Miami; see lineup

Staff Report
·3 min read
1 / 2

Denny Hamlin has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Hamlin, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader, will start his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the pole position with Joey Logano in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford sharing the front row in the field.

Additionally, Austin Cindric won the pole for Saturday’s Contender Boats 250 (4:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

RELATED: Homestead-Miami schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

3

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

4

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

7

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

8

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

9

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

10

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

12

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

13

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

14

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

15

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

16

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

17

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

18

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

19

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

20

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

21

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing Team

22

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

23

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

24

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

25

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

26

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

27

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

28

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

29

James Davison

15

Rick Ware Racing

30

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

31

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

32

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

33

Timmy Hill

66

MBM Motorsports

34

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

35

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

36

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

37

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

38

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500; the next race with time trials scheduled is the March 28 event at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track.

