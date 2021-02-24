Denny Hamlin wins Busch Pole Award for Homestead-Miami; see lineup

Denny Hamlin has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Hamlin, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader, will start his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the pole position with Joey Logano in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford sharing the front row in the field.

Additionally, Austin Cindric won the pole for Saturday’s Contender Boats 250 (4:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 3 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 5 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 6 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 7 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 8 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 9 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 11 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 12 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 13 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 14 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 16 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 17 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 18 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 19 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 20 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 21 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team 22 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 23 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 24 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 25 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 26 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 27 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 28 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 29 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing 30 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 31 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 32 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 33 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 34 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 35 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 36 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 37 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 38 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500; the next race with time trials scheduled is the March 28 event at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track.