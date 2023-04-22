Denny Hamlin wins Busch Light Pole at Talladega Superspeedway

Denny Hamlin topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s GEICO 500 qualifying session at Talladega Superspeedway at 180.751 mph in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Aric Almirola was right behind him at 180.642 mph in the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

Rounding out the top five were Ty Gibbs, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney.

The series points leader in Christopher Bell was sixth, logging a speed of 179.848 mph in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Sunday’s Cup race will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).