Denny Hamlin will start first at Charlotte Roval

Denny Hamlin will get to start first for the second consecutive week.

Hamlin was the polesitter at Talladega and he’s got the pole again for Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval (2 p.m. ET, NBC). Hamlin won at Las Vegas to open the second round of the playoffs and is the only one of the 12 remaining playoff drivers guaranteed to be in the third round of the playoffs. Sunday’s race is the final race of the second round. Four drivers will be eliminated after the race.

The starting lineup was determined by NASCAR’s qualifying formula since there is no practice or qualifying before the race. The 12 playoff drivers start in the top 12 positions.

Brad Keselowski starts second and Joey Logano is third. They finished second and third respectively to Bubba Wallace in Monday’s rain-shortened race at Talladega.

Here’s how the points standings look ahead of the race. Christopher Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman are still alive to advance to the third round on points, but they most likely have to win on Sunday to avoid elimination.

Points standings

1. Denny Hamlin (win at Vegas)

2. Kyle Larson, 3,097 points

3. Joey Logano, 3,096

4. Martin Truex Jr., 3.095

5. Brad Keselowski, 3,095

6. Ryan Blaney, 3,090

7. Chase Elliott, 3.0084

8. Kyle Busch, 3,084

9. Kevin Harvick, 3,075

10. Christopher Bell, 3,056

11. William Byron, 3,040

12. Alex Bowman, 3,032

Starting lineup

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Brad Keselowski

3. Joey Logano

4. Christopher Bell

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Ryan Blaney

7. Kevin Harvick

8. Chase Elliott

9. Kyle Busch

10. Kyle Larson

11. William Byron

12. Alex Bowman

13. Kurt Busch

14. Austin Dillon

15. Bubba Wallace

16. Chris Buescher

17. Erik Jones

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19. Michael McDowell

20. Anthony Alfredo

21. Aric Almirola

22. Chase Briscoe

23. Cole Custer

24. Ryan Newman

25. Daniel Suarez

26. Corey LaJoie

27. Ross Chastain

28. Quin Houff

29. Tyler Reddick

30. Matt DiBenedetto

31. Ryan Preece

32. Cody Ware

33. AJ Allmendinger

34. Garrett Smithley

35. Scott Heckert

36. Joey Hand

37. Josh Bilicki

38. Justin Haley

39. Timmy Hill