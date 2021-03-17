Denny Hamlin will start first at Atlanta

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

3 p.m. ET (Fox)

Denny Hamlin leads the points standings and he'll lead the field to green at Atlanta on Sunday.

Hamlin will start first for Sunday's race at the 1.5-mile track ahead of teammate and Phoenix winner Martin Truex Jr. Hamlin won the pole via NASCAR's qualifying formula because the race doesn't have any practice or qualifying preceding it.

The formula consists of a driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent), the car’s finishing position from the previous event (25 percent), where the team is in owner points (35 percent) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent). The driver with the lowest combined number starts first.

Hamlin has four top-10 finishes over the first five races of the season. His only finish outside the top 10 was an 11th at Homestead. He was third on Sunday at Phoenix behind Truex and Joey Logano.

Here's the starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race. The 2020 race at Atlanta was the first race NASCAR had to postpone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting lineup

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Joey Logano

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Chase Elliott

6. Kyle Larson

7. Kevin Harvick

8. Christopher Bell

9. William Byron

10. Ryan Blaney

11. Kurt Busch

12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13. Austin Dillon

14. Alex Bowman

15. Bubba Wallace

16. Aric Almirola

17. Chris Buescher

18. Michael McDowell

19. Kyle Busch

20. Matt DiBenedetto

21. Ross Chastain

22. Erik Jones

23. Ryan Preece

24. Chase Briscoe

25. Daniel Suarez

26. Justin Haley

27. Cole Custer

28. Ryan Newman

29. Tyler Reddick

30. Corey LaJoie

31. BJ McLeod

32. Anthony Alfredo

33. Cody Ware

34. James Davison

35. Quin Houff

36. Joey Gase

37. Josh Bilicki

38. Timmy Hill

39. Austin Cindric

More from Yahoo Sports: