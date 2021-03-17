Denny Hamlin will start first at Atlanta
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
3 p.m. ET (Fox)
Denny Hamlin leads the points standings and he'll lead the field to green at Atlanta on Sunday.
Hamlin will start first for Sunday's race at the 1.5-mile track ahead of teammate and Phoenix winner Martin Truex Jr. Hamlin won the pole via NASCAR's qualifying formula because the race doesn't have any practice or qualifying preceding it.
The formula consists of a driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent), the car’s finishing position from the previous event (25 percent), where the team is in owner points (35 percent) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent). The driver with the lowest combined number starts first.
Hamlin has four top-10 finishes over the first five races of the season. His only finish outside the top 10 was an 11th at Homestead. He was third on Sunday at Phoenix behind Truex and Joey Logano.
Here's the starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race. The 2020 race at Atlanta was the first race NASCAR had to postpone because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting lineup
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. Joey Logano
4. Brad Keselowski
5. Chase Elliott
6. Kyle Larson
7. Kevin Harvick
8. Christopher Bell
9. William Byron
10. Ryan Blaney
11. Kurt Busch
12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
13. Austin Dillon
14. Alex Bowman
15. Bubba Wallace
16. Aric Almirola
17. Chris Buescher
18. Michael McDowell
19. Kyle Busch
20. Matt DiBenedetto
21. Ross Chastain
22. Erik Jones
23. Ryan Preece
24. Chase Briscoe
25. Daniel Suarez
26. Justin Haley
27. Cole Custer
28. Ryan Newman
29. Tyler Reddick
30. Corey LaJoie
31. BJ McLeod
32. Anthony Alfredo
33. Cody Ware
34. James Davison
35. Quin Houff
36. Joey Gase
37. Josh Bilicki
38. Timmy Hill
39. Austin Cindric
