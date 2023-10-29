Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick could face difficult decisions in duel to advance

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — There are so many different scenarios that could happen in today’s Cup playoff elimination race at Martinsville Speedway, but one in particular could prove challenging for Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin is among the four drivers below the cutline entering today’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC). Tyler Reddick is 10 points below the cutline, followed by Hamlin (-17), Martin Truex Jr. (-17) and Chris Buescher (-43).

While Hamlin seeks to advance to the title race, Tyler Reddick, who drives for the team Hamlin and Michael Jordan co-own, also is in contention to advance.

It’s not unrealistic to think that Hamlin could be dueling Reddick for a spot at Phoenix. So how aggressive would Hamlin be against Reddick?

“You think about all that stuff, but that is so many what-ifs, that I would be losing focus on what I can control,” Hamlin said of how he would race Reddick if he needed to get by Reddick to advance in today’s race.

Hamlin then referenced his contact with Chase Elliott in this race in 2017 that wrecked Elliott as they battled for the lead.

“Those are split second decisions, when they happen – like Chase Elliott in 2017 – that was a split-second panic mode that ‘This is my only shot to make it, I’ve got to do it now,’” said Hamlin, who starts fourth today. “Things change when you get in the moment for sure and you don’t always think 100 percent clearly, but if you come up with a plan beforehand, it helps your IQ in that moment because you have thought through it.

“I understand it both ways. The 45 (Reddick) and the 11 – if we are racing each other – and he knocks me out of the way, it would be hard for me to say you shouldn’t have done that because he’s racing and the other way around.

“Certainly, I wouldn’t expect us to wreck each other, but we are competitors and competing for what would be dreams for both of us.”

Reddick, who starts 19th, admits it could be a delicate situation to race his boss for the final transfer spot.

“We haven’t really talked about it a whole lot to be honest with you, but certainly feel like in my spot I’m not as worried about it as he is or as conflicted as he would be,” Reddick said.

“He’s definitely said … his time as a driver is probably shortened or less time as a driver remaining than he does have as an owner. He’s been very vocal. He wants to win a championship before it is all said and done. I’m sure he would love to win multiple (titles).

“Certainly expect him to race me hard, but I don’t expect anything too egregious, right? But you shouldn’t really expect that from me either. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him. … I don’t expect anything too out of the ordinary.”

