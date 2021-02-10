Denny Hamlin trying to become first NASCAR driver to win three straight Daytona 500s
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Announcer Adam Alexander previews Sunday's Daytona 500 for 'Fox & Friends.'
NASCAR Xfinity Series Announcer Adam Alexander previews Sunday's Daytona 500 for 'Fox & Friends.'
Carson Wentz seems likely to be traded in the next few days, and the QB apparently has some thoughts on his destination. By Adam Hermann
Brady and Mahomes were mic'd up for their postgame chat.
The mic'd-up quarterback and tight end had a pretty funny chat about touchdowns.
"She's that player that comes along that people talk about - 'Hey did you see that kid from Connecticut?'" Geno Auriemma said. "She's that kid."
'If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning @giseleofficial lol?'
With five quarterbacks going in Round 1, it could be a wild ride early in the 2021 NFL draft.
The Chicago Bears make a move for a quarterback in Todd McShay's latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft.
Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura, the crown jewel of the 2020 recruiting class, has been suspended indefinitely.
There are many questions surrounding the Bears quarterback situation, but it sounds like we can rule out a Mitchell Trubisky return in 2021.
Kyle Busch scored an unlikely victory in the exhibition NASCAR Clash race on the Daytona road course, after last lap contact between leaders Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott
Jaylen Brown sounded off after the Celtics failed to deliver again in crunch time in a loss to the Jazz.
During the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs, Steph Curry finished an absurd highlight-reel layup with his back to the basket.
Tom Brady just won his seventh championship. Which ties him with Robert Horry.
Antonio Brown scored a touchdown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl and managed to accomplish the feat while running the wrong route. According to Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, Brown did the exact opposite of what he was supposed to do on the play. “A.B. on his touchdown catch was supposed to [more]
Mark Cuban has found a unique solution to any national anthem issues. He's not playing it anymore.
Raiders QB Marcus Mariota receiving trade interest from several teams
“That is the best tennis has sounded since the pandemic.” So said Jim Courier, the on-court interviewer, as he spoke to Nick Kyrgios at the end of an electric five-setter that has ignited the Australian Open. Kyrgios saved two match points against Ugo Humbert, the 29th seed from France, before closing out a 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory with an unreturned serve. He immediately fell to his knees with his head pressed against the blue surface of the court, while the thousands of fans on John Cain Arena gave him a hysterical standing ovation. Even Kyrgios, a man who specialises in topsy-turvy tennis, had to admit that “That is one of the craziest matches I’ve ever played.” In what felt like a greatest-hits compilation from his career, he deployed underarm serves and unnecessary tweeners, and suffered repeated code violations. But he still somehow managed to see out this 3hr 25min epic in style. The evening’s entertainment had begun with Kyrgios missing a couple of opportunities to break Humbert’s left-handed serve in the first set, and then giving up a tame break of his own to fall behind. He was chuntering to himself and flexing his sore knee, in a manner that made one suspect a fast and anti-climactic conclusion. But the delirious support of the fans kept him going, even when he was docked a point by umpire Marijana Veljovic for a combination of racket-smashing and audible obscenities. In truth, Kyrgios was fortunate not to suffer further penalties as he became irate with Veljovic over a series of dubious let calls against his 135mph serves.
Cowher paid tribute to his friend and mentor, Marty Schottenheimer, via a message on Twitter.
The Steelers will need to work out multiple contract restructures to compete in 2021.
The Philadelphia 76ers praised Seth Curry for saving their offense in the first half.