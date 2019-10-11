Bowyer, Hamlin fastest in practice sessions for Talladega playoff race

Friday afternoon’s final practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway offered a mix of mock-qualifying runs and small drafting groups, and Clint Bowyer led the way.

Bowyer posted the fast lap at 202.042 miles per hour in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in the last 50-minute tune-up session before Sunday’s 1000bulbs.com 500 (2 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola finished in second with a lap at 200.835 mph in the No. 10 Ford.

Matt Crafton turned more laps for Paul Menard in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, as Menard battles soreness and pain with his neck. Crafton, who will be on standby for Sunday, earned the third-fastest lap at 200.814 mph. Kevin Harvick finished fourth at 200.612 mph, as Ryan Preece rounded out the top five at 200.498 mph.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be back in action on Saturday for Busch Pole Qualifying at the 2.66-mile Alabama track at 4:35 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App.

PRACTICE 1

Denny Hamlin launched to the top of the leaderboard in the final minutes of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series opening practice.

Hamlin, who sits tied for second in the NASCAR Playoffs point standings, muscled his way to the top spot with a lap at 204.094 miles per hour in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Playoff contender Kevin Harvick finished second in the 50-minute opening session with a lap at 203.688 mph in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Kyle Busch finished in third at 203.684 mph, followed by Corey Lajoie (203.407 mph) and Michael McDowell (203.386 mph) to complete the top five. 33 drivers topped the 200 mph mark.

Matt Crafton took laps in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford as he is on standby for Paul Menard.

Chase Elliott, William Byron and Ryan Preece all had 15-minute practice holds for being late out of the garage for inspection at Dover, while Martin Truex Jr. lost 15 minutes of practice time for failing pre-race inspection twice at Dover.