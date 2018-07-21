Denny Hamlin tops early Saturday practice at New Hampshire Defending race winner Denny Hamlin put down the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota circled the 1.058-mile track at a speed of 132.942 mph, edging Ryan Blaney in the Team Penske No. 12 Ford at 132.526 mph. RELATED: …

Defending race winner Denny Hamlin put down the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota circled the 1.058-mile track at a speed of 132.942 mph, edging Ryan Blaney in the Team Penske No. 12 Ford at 132.526 mph.

Martin Truex Jr., in the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota, was third at 132.462 mph, Kyle Busch was fourth in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and Kevin Harvick was fifth in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

Kasey Kahne, in the No. 95 for Leavine Family Racing, was the top Chevrolet driver in eighth place. Pole-sitter Kurt Busch was ninth in the No. 41 SHR Ford.

Final practice in the Monster Energy Series is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App.

