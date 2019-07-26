Denny Hamlin was thinking ‘big picture’ with New Hampshire finish

Five days after his dramatic last-lap battle with Kevin Harvick at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin says that while he finished second, he “didn’t necessarily lose” when Harvick came out on top.

While appearing on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On Track” Friday, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said how he raced Harvick on the white-flag lap was a result of him thinking “big picture” with the prospect of having a shot at his first Cup title later this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Let me just say that when it comes to the bigger picture, there’s times where you need to make deposits and withdrawals with your competitors,” Hamlin said. “I made deposits with Kevin over the years. In 2016 he pushed me to a Daytona 500 victory instead of going out there and trying to pass me on the last lap. There’s deposits and withdrawals to be made with your peers and I feel like last week I perhaps made a deposit.”

Hamlin discussed a variety of other topics on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show.

Among them was NASCAR’s announcement this week that it has revised the parameters of an uncontrolled tire penalty, which Denny Hamlin has been vocal about recently after he received one last month at Chicagoland Speedway.

NASCAR no longer will use the standard of an “arm’s length” from a crew member to determine if a tire is uncontrolled.

Tires will be considered uncontrolled simply if they create a safety issue or interfere/impede another competitor’s pit stop.

Story continues

“When I had conversations with (NASCAR), me and my crew chief (Chris Gabehart) we voiced our concerns,” Hamlin said. “We voiced what we thought would be a more reasonable call and I think that they had been thinking about this for a very long time of ‘How can we get out of this business of making a judgement call?’ An arm’s length, face it, you cannot measure it. It’s something you can’t measure. It’s different for every person. It’s not black and white. It’s not a line that you cross. But now they’ve created rules in which you know where the lines are. It’s more black and white now than it’s been. That’s all we can ask for and there’s probably not a person in the garage or a crew chief that isn’t relieved that we have more clarity on this rule.

“Because certainly, the call that was made on us, I just don’t know if that call ever gets made at (Miami) for a final four guy. So, so questionable. They realized ‘Listen, it’s not too late to make a right decision.’ They made the right decision. Unfortunately, they were victims of the language in which they used before. They wanted to get out of that box and I praise them for making changes.”

Hamlin said that aside from any issues his crew has had on pit road, the No. 11 team is enjoying race-winning speed it hasn’t experience in almost seven years.

“I’ll be honest with you, we have speed that we probably haven’t had since 2012, somewhere in that range when we won five races,” Hamlin said. “It’s just a really good time of the year for us. We want to capitalize and win as many races as we can. Sometimes penalties cost us our chance, sometimes I got in the wall and cost us our chance. Everyone’s to blame, everyone’s to not blame for lack of wins. But we’re really solid, we’re right there right now.”

The Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway this weekend, a track Hamlin has four wins at, but none since 2010. Hamlin said the track’s repave before the 2012 season “no doubt” took away any advantage he had on the 2.5-mile track.

Hamlin has just three top fives there since the repave.

“Right before they paved it they had a grip strip up in Turn 3, like way up the race track and that really changed the racing at Pocono for the better,” Hamlin said. “It was amazing the restarts and everyone was like, ‘Wow, where did this come from?’ We went from having a one-lane race track in Turn 3 to these guys are five-wide now.”

After criticisms about the racing at Pocono in June, the track has treated the racing surface in all three turns with the PJ1 traction agent. Hamlin is cautiously optimistic it will lead to better competition this weekend.

“I’ve been in contact with the guys that have been doing it for weeks now and like everyday, every morning, every evening we’re communicating about where it needs to be applied, this, that and the other,” Hamlin said. “I think we have the potential, it’s the potential, not a guarantee, that we could have more racing like that we used to have at Pocono, where it’s multiple grooves, we’re able to move around. Because ultimately, you know as well as I do, this package needs multiple lane race tracks to be great. You can’t run behind each other in the corners. We have to create multiple lanes and Pocono is one of those tough, challenging tracks that only has one lane so we have to create that with grip strip and that’s what we did in all three turns.”