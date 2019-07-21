Denny Hamlin: “S**t ... second sucks” after NHMS loss
race but came up short in a hard-fought battle for the win.
Hamlin appeared to have a strong car, fully in control of the race when Kyle Larson brought out the final caution of the race to set up a sprint to the finish.
Harvick was able to hold back a charging Hamlin until the white flag.
“I kind of shoved him up a little higher and got him out of the groove,” said Hamlin of the last-lap duel. “I wanted to just tap him there I didn’t want to completely screw him and wanted to give him a fair shot.
After Hamlin bumped Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion was able to hold position down the backstretch.
“I at least wanted to give him a fair shot there. Down the backstretch, I kind of let off, and I'm like, all right, well, I'll just pass him on the outside and kind of do this thing the right way, and once I had that big run, he just turned right. But I would do the same thing.”
Despite the loss, it was an impressive rebound for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver after a practice crash on Friday.
“(The race) was fun,” Hamlin said. “We had a fast FedEx Express Camry today. Really happy about our performance and how we've been for the last few months, and (Crew Chief) Chris (Gabehart) has done a great job with this backup car. This is nowhere near the car that I wrecked on Friday.
“S**t, I don't know. Second sucks.”
Well damn.. we really had a great car the 2nd half of the race. Was in a tough position on pit call while leading. Some guys were gonna do the opposite no matter what but we certainly gave ourselves a shot there at the end. Wish I had the last lap to do all over again.
— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) July 21, 2019