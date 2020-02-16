Denny Hamlin to start at rear after car fails inspection

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin will start at the rear of the field for today’s race after his car failed multiple inspections Sunday morning.

Hamlin was to have started 21st.

Hamlin’s car failed inspection twice. NASCAR ejected the team’s car chief. Hamlin also will lose 15 minutes of practice time next week at Las Vegas.

Brennan Poole‘s car also failed inspection twice and had its car chief ejected. The team also will lose 15 minutes of practice at Las Vegas. Poole’s car already was going to the rear because of an engine change.

Inspection is continuing at Daytona International Speedway.