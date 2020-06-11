Denny Hamlin to start on pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Miami

Dustin Long
NBC Sports

Denny Hamlin will lead the field to green Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway after claiming the pole in a random draw.

Hamlin will be joined on the front row by Joey Logano.

Brad Keselowski starts third and is followed by Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

Martin Truex Jr., who won Wednesday night’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, starts sixth.

The race airs at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.

The field was determined through a random draw of the following groups:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

Here is the starting lineup:

  1. Denny Hamlin

  2. Joey Logano

  3. Brad Keselowski

  4. Kyle Busch

  5. Chase Elliott

  6. Martin Truex Jr.

  7. Kevin Harvick

  8. Alex Bowman

  9. Jimmie Johnson

  10. Kurt Busch

  11. Ryan Blaney

  12. Clint Bowyer

  13. Chris Buescher

  14. Ryan Newman

  15. Erik Jones

  16. Austin Dillon

  17. Bubba Wallace

  18. John Hunter Nemechek

  19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

  20. Matt Kenseth

  21. Aric Almirola

  22. William Byron

  23. Matt DiBenedetto

  24. Tyler Reddick

  25. JJ Yeley

  26. Corey LaJoie

  27. Josh Bilicki

  28. Brennan Poole

  29. Joey Gase

  30. Michael McDowell

  31. Quin Houff

  32. Ty Dillon

  33. Ryan Preece

  34. BJ McLeod

  35. Cole Custer

  36. Christopher Bell

  37. Daniel Suarez

  38. Timmy Hill

  39. Reed Sorenson

NASCAR Cup Series at Miami

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway; Homestead, Florida (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 267 laps, 400.5 miles

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Homestead (167 laps, 250.5 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Next Truck Series race: Saturday 6 at Homestead (134 laps, 201 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

 

 

Denny Hamlin to start on pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Miami originally appeared on NBCSports.com

What to Read Next