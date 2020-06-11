Denny Hamlin to start on pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Miami

Denny Hamlin will lead the field to green Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway after claiming the pole in a random draw.

Hamlin will be joined on the front row by Joey Logano.

Brad Keselowski starts third and is followed by Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

Martin Truex Jr., who won Wednesday night’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, starts sixth.

The race airs at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.

The field was determined through a random draw of the following groups:

Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

Here is the starting lineup:

NASCAR Cup Series at Miami

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway; Homestead, Florida (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 267 laps, 400.5 miles

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Homestead (167 laps, 250.5 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Next Truck Series race: Saturday 6 at Homestead (134 laps, 201 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

