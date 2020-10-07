Denny Hamlin will start from the Cup pole position at the Charlotte Roval

Denny Hamlin will start from the pole position for the second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race, leading the starting lineup to the green flag Sunday in the Round of 12 cutoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval road course

Chase Elliott, who rebounded from a crash to win this race a year ago, will start second with Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick on the second row.

Here are the starting positions for the rest of the 12 playoff drivers (in order): Alex Bowman (fifth), Austin Dillon (sixth), Martin Truex Jr. (seventh), Joey Logano (eighth), Kyle Busch (ninth), Kurt Busch (10th), Clint Bowyer (11th) and Aric Almirola (12th).

STARTING LINEUP: Where everyone will start in the Bank of America 400

Hamlin, Sunday’s winner at Talladega Superspeedway who will be starting first for the third time this season, was awarded the Busch Pole Award using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, the driver’s finish, team owner’s finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led a race-high 121 laps and finished third Sunday at Las Vegas.

Read more about NASCAR

View photos

Passing the torch: Alex Bowman to drive No. 48 car in 2021 Chase Elliott not playing ‘numbers game’ at Charlotte Roval NASCAR power rankings after Talladega: Denny Hamlin back on top

View photos Chase Elliott More

View photos NASCAR power rankings More

Story continues