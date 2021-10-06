Denny Hamlin to start on Busch Pole for Charlotte Roval playoff race
Denny Hamlin earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), an elimination race in the Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 12.
Hamlin, locked into the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will start on pole for the fifth time in 2021 in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
Austin Cindric will start on pole in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at the Charlotte Roval (3 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), an elimination race in the Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 12.
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
3
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
4
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
6
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
7
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
8
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
9
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
10
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
11
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
12
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
13
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
14
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
15
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
16
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
17
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
18
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
19
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
20
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
21
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
22
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
23
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
24
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
25
Daniel Suarez
99
Trackhouse Racing
26
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
27
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
28
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
29
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
30
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
31
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
32
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
33
AJ Allmendinger
16
Kaulig Racing
34
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
35
Scott Heckert
78
Live Fast Motorsports
36
Joey Hand
52
Rick Ware Racing
37
Josh Bilicki
15
Rick Ware Racing
38
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
39
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.