Denny Hamlin to start on Busch Pole for Charlotte Roval playoff race

Denny Hamlin earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), an elimination race in the Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 12.

Hamlin, locked into the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will start on pole for the fifth time in 2021 in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Austin Cindric will start on pole in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at the Charlotte Roval (3 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), an elimination race in the Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 12.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 3 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 4 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 6 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 7 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 8 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 9 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 11 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 12 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 13 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 14 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 15 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 16 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 17 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 19 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 20 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 21 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 22 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 23 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 24 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 25 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing 26 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 27 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 28 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 29 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 30 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 31 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 32 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 33 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing 34 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 35 Scott Heckert 78 Live Fast Motorsports 36 Joey Hand 52 Rick Ware Racing 37 Josh Bilicki 15 Rick Ware Racing 38 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 39 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.