Denny Hamlin to start on Busch Pole for Charlotte Roval playoff race

Staff Report
·3 min read
Denny Hamlin earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), an elimination race in the Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 12.

Hamlin, locked into the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will start on pole for the fifth time in 2021 in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Austin Cindric will start on pole in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at the Charlotte Roval (3 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), an elimination race in the Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 12.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

3

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

4

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

6

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

7

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

8

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

10

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

11

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

12

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

13

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

14

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

15

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

16

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

17

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

18

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

19

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

20

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

21

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

22

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

23

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

24

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

25

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing

26

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

27

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

28

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

29

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

30

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

31

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

32

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

33

AJ Allmendinger

16

Kaulig Racing

34

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

35

Scott Heckert

78

Live Fast Motorsports

36

Joey Hand

52

Rick Ware Racing

37

Josh Bilicki

15

Rick Ware Racing

38

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

39

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

