Denny Hamlin reacts to Kurt Busch’s win: ‘I’ve never had this kind of feeling’
Denny Hamlin celebrates with Kurt Busch after Busch wins at Kansas Speedway, handing the No. 45 car its first victory for 23XI Racing.
Ride with Kurt Busch as he puts the squeeze on Kyle Larson at Kansas Speedway, making the pass and driving away to his first victory for 23XI Racing.
Check out the full results and points standings following Kurt Busch's first win of the season at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon.
Kyle Busch stalked away from his battered car in controversial fashion last weekend at Darlington, his once-promising run in NASCAR's throwback race having ended in frustration after Brad Keselowski's blown front tire sent him spinning. It didn't take long for Busch's week to get a whole lot better. Two days later, Busch and his wife, Samantha, welcomed their baby daughter to the world after years spent dealing with infertility.
Michael Jordan has released a statement on Kurt Buch's win for 23XI on Sunday in Kansas.
Kurt Busch pinched his way past Kyle Larson for the lead with eight laps to go to win Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway.
Kurt Busch led a race-high 116 laps, wheeling the No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota to a dramatic win Sunday at Kansas Speedway.
Win was Busch's 34th in the Cup Series, extended streak to nine consecutive seasons with at least one win.
Watch as Chase Elliott loses a tire and spins around at Kansas Speedway in the Cup Series race, bringing out the yellow flag.
Busch passed Kyle Larson with less than 10 laps to go.
Kurt Busch was slowly driving his Jordan Brand-styled ride toward victory lane at Kansas Speedway on Sunday when car owner Denny Hamlin stopped him in his tracks, ducked his head through the window and said: “We did it.” Busch survived a weary day of tire attrition, then pinched his way past Kyle Larson for the lead with eight laps to go, before driving away from the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion to win for the first time at Kansas — and give the up-and-coming 23XI Racing team owned by Hamlin and NBA great Michael Jordan its second win ever. “That's the most gratifying part, helping these guys win,” Busch said.
Denny Hamlin dishes on his conversation with Michael Jordan and his excitement level for his Jumpman brand to be in NASCAR Victory Lane.
As Kurt Busch celebrated his first win with the No. 45 team, Kyle Petty rejoiced in seeing the number that his late son Adam raced going to Victory Lane.
Kurt Busch gave Jordan Brand a victory in its first race as a sponsor after the veteran driver won NASCAR's race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.
