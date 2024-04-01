Denny Hamlin rallies for Richmond victory in overtime

Denny Hamlin's pit crew got him the lead for an overtime restart and the future NASCAR Hall of Famer did the rest, winning for the first time this season.

Hamlin's fifth Cup victory at Richmond Raceway is the 53rd of his career.

"This is a team win, for sure," Hamlin told Fox after the win.

Joey Logano finished a season-best second. Kyle Larson placed third after leading 144 of the first 150 laps. Martin Truex Jr., who led 228 of 407 laps, finished fourth. Chase Elliott completed the top five.

"Just got beat out of the pits," Truex told Fox. "I don't know, (Hamlin) jumped the start and just used me up in Turn 1. Definitely sucks. Good solid day. Another car capable of winning."

Hamlin's victory was the 10th for Joe Gibbs Racing in the last 16 Cup races at Richmond. The win completed a weekend sweep for JGR after Chandler Smith won Saturday’s Xfinity race there.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Larson

Stage 2 winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Notable: Sunday night's race at Richmond was the first points race to start with teams on wet weather tires after rain before the race. Teams were on wet weather tires for the first 40 laps before changing to slick tires.

Next: The series races April 7 at Martinsville Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FS1).