Denny Hamlin puts the bumper to Ross Chastain at New Hampshire

Associated Press

Test captain Pat Cummins will miss Australia’s limited-overs series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand starting next month as part of his preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup. Australia is scheduled to play Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals in Townsville on Aug. 28, 30 and Sept. 3 starting August 28 before a three-game series against New Zealand in Cairns on Sept. 6, 8 and 11. Fast bowler Sean Abbott and spinners Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa have been recalled to the squad that will be led by Aaron Finch.