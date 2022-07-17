Denny Hamlin puts the bumper to Ross Chastain at New Hampshire
Watch as Denny Hamlin move Ross Chastain up the track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the Cup Series race.
Brad Keselowski responds to the on-track incident between himself and Austin Dillon at New Hampshire.
Bell becomes 14th different winner in 20 Cup races this season.
As is often the case, LSU football is steeped in talent, but a key question looms: Do the Tigers have a quarterback?
Stewart's win in the Superstar Racing Experience at Pevely, Mo., is three-time NASCAR Cup champ's second of the season.
Test captain Pat Cummins will miss Australia’s limited-overs series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand starting next month as part of his preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup. Australia is scheduled to play Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals in Townsville on Aug. 28, 30 and Sept. 3 starting August 28 before a three-game series against New Zealand in Cairns on Sept. 6, 8 and 11. Fast bowler Sean Abbott and spinners Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa have been recalled to the squad that will be led by Aaron Finch.
Kevin Harvick talks about his time at Richard Childress Racing and what it was like telling Childress he didn't plan to return and related that to the Tyler Reddick news from earlier in the week.
*Warning: Spoilers ahead*Ever since Netflix confirmed Virgin River season four back in 2021, we've been counting down the days until we...
NTT IndyCar Series' juiciest soap opera is still going strong.
Watch as Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski go after each other under yellow at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Officials provide updates about the Greenwood Park Mall shooting in Indiana.
Four people were dead, including the suspected shooter, after a man with a long gun entered a mall south of Indianapolis and opened fire, police said.
Sergio García, the Ryder Cup’s all-time leading points-scorer, will rule himself out of playing for Europe again by quitting the DP World Tour.
Recap the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway in this week's Race Rewind.
Police say a man got out of a gold minivan with a crossbow and shot the victim.
Pruett wins in Top Fuel on same weekend husband Tony Stewart wins SRX race.
Asher-Smith finished fourth behind a Jamaican clean sweep.
The facilities arms race in college football once looked unstoppable, but that was before the NIL era. Alabama AD Greg Byrne weighs in.
Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski engaged in a wild, fender-scraping show of displeasure and retaliation during a mid-race caution period Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. After the yellow flag flew on Lap 163 for Kyle Busch‘s solo spin in the Ambetter 301, both Dillon and Keselowski left pit road in close quarters. Dillon‘s No. […]
The Warriors had one last look at James Wiseman in game action Sunday night during their final Summer League contest.
Dustin Johnson held off a final-day charge from fellow American Bryson DeChambeau to claim the spoils and secure his first win of the season, emerging triumphant from a dramatic final round as the world’s best went toe-to-toe on the grandest course of all. As we know, this is not what happened at the 150th Open Championship. This is what happened at the LIV Golf Open Championship.