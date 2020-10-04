Denny Hamlin prevails in triple-overtime thriller at Talladega

Denny Hamlin escaped the mayhem that slowed several playoff contenders Sunday, notching his seventh NASCAR Cup Series win of the season in triple overtime at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota led 27 of the 200 laps to wrap up the YellaWood 500, sealing an automatic berth in the next round of the playoffs. His second victory at the 2.66-mile Alabama track also marked the 44th win of his Cup Series career.

Matt DiBenedetto appeared to finish second by half a car-length in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, but a penalty for forcing William Byron below the double-yellow out-of-bounds line dropped him in the finishing order. That moved Hamlin’s JGR teammate Erik Jones to second place. Ty Dillon claimed a career-best third place with Byron fourth and Ryan Newman completing the top five. It marked the second event in the three-race Round of 12.

A late rash of incidents pushed the race 12 laps past its scheduled 188-lap, 500-mile distance. It also teed up a trio of overtime sprints, which Hamlin handled deftly — driving from sixth place to first in the final lap to win.

Joey Logano led the most laps (45) and his No. 22 Team Penske Ford was among the strongest entries, especially in the late going. But his chances were damaged in a six-car pileup on the frontstretch that forced the second overtime.

By the time the late-race chaos ensued, a pair of multicar crashes in the opening two stages had already jumbled the complexion of the playoff picture. With three laps left in Stage 1, the cars of playoff contenders Alex Bowman and Aric Almirola came together in a contest for the lead, snaring the entries of Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney in their wake. All were able to continue except for Almirola, who was saddled with a 36th-place outcome that dropped him to the bottom of the postseason standings.

Another sizable stack-up near the end of Stage 2 engulfed Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Brendan Gaughan among others, prompting a red flag with 109 laps complete. Bowyer was among the sidelined drivers, and his finish outside the top 30 virtually puts him in a must-win spot for next weekend’s Round of 12 finale.

Gaughan finished 34th in what he says will be his final Cup Series start. The 45-year-old veteran has been an occasional participant in NASCAR’s top division in recent years; his career will end with 10 national-series victories.

The Cup Series’ next race is the Bank of America Roval 400, scheduled next Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Road Course. Four drivers will be eliminated from postseason contention after that event, the sixth of 10 races on the playoff schedule.

