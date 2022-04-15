BRISTOL, Tenn. – Denny Hamlin had the fastest lap in Friday’s final Cup practice session at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Hamlin toured the half-mile dirt track at 87.218 mph.

He was followed by Kyle Busch (87.091 mph) and Todd Gilliland (87.028). Tyler Reddick, who had the fastest lap in the first practice session, was fourth in the final session after a lap of 86.978 mph. Christopher Bell was fifth with a lap of 86.927 mph.

Reigning Series champion Kyle Larson was sixth on the speed chart with a lap of 86.873 mph. Joey Logano, who was fastest in the final Truck practice session, was next at 86.835 mph.

The first of the four Cup qualifying races is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET Saturday. The Cup race is set to take the green flag at 7:14 p.m. ET Sunday.

Denny Hamlin paces Cup field in final practice session at Bristol originally appeared on NBCSports.com