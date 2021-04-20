Denny Hamlin leads early Talladega Cup odds

Denny Hamlin leads early NASCAR Cup Series odds from PointsBet Sportsbook ahead of Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, FOX).

As of Tuesday afternoon, PointsBet lists Hamlin at +700. He has posted six consecutive top-five finishes on superspeedways, which includes wins last year in the Daytona 500 and the Talladega playoff race.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet. The return on investment for +700 odds is $7.00. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a line of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney are both next at +1000.

Logano is a three-time Talladega winner but has finished 11th, 17th and 26th in the last three races at NASCAR’s biggest track.

Blaney was the winner in two of those three races. He has led laps in nine of his last 10 superspeedway races.

Reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is fourth at +1100. He has posted three finishes of eighth or better in his last four Talladega races, including a win in the 2019 spring race.

Brad Keselowski is fifth at +1200. He leads all active drivers with five Talladega wins, but he has finished 13th or worse in his last six races there.

Alex Bowman is listed at +1800 following his victory last week at Richmond. Bowman finished seventh in the spring and 14th in the playoffs at Talladega last year.

Beyond the headliners, Aric Almirola is also listed at +1800. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver, who comes off his first top-10 finish of the season, has been very consistent at Talladega with eight finishes of ninth or better in his last nine races there. That run includes a 2018 playoff win.

