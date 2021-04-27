Denny Hamlin leads early Kansas Cup odds

Denny Hamlin leads early NASCAR Cup Series odds from PointsBet Sportsbook ahead of Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FS1).

As of Tuesday morning, PointsBet lists Hamlin at +560. The regular season points leader has won two of the last three races at Kansas (2019 playoffs, July 2020). Hamlin had a line of +800 for his victory last July.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet. The return on investment for +560 odds is $5.60. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a line of +560 is the same as 28/5.

Martin Truex Jr. is second at +625. Truex has earned seven finishes of ninth or better in his last eight races at Kansas, including two wins on the way to his 2017 Cup championship.

Kyle Larson is third at +700. Larson is winless at Kansas, but has earned four finishes of eighth or better in his last six races there. He’s also finished inside the top five in all three races this season on 1.5-mile tracks, including a win at Las Vegas.

Brad Keselowski, last week’s winner at Talladega, is fourth at +850. Keselowski has earned four finishes of sixth or better in his last five races at Kansas, including a win in May 2019.

A group of four drivers – Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott – are all listed next at +900. All but Blaney have a previous win at Kansas.

Since 2016, Harvick has eight finishes of ninth or better in his last 10 races at Kansas, including wins in the 2016 playoffs and May 2018. He was the favorite for both Kansas races last year (+450 in Jul and +400 in the playoffs).

Logano won at Kansas in last year’s playoffs to advance to the Championship 4. He was listed at +1300 going into that race.

Like Keselowski, Elliott has also earned four finishes of sixth or better in his last five races at Kansas. That includes a 2018 playoff victory.

The outlier, Blaney, is winless at Kansas. His last top-five finish there came in the 2017 playoff race, where he finished third. He’s finished 20th or worse in four of the six races there since.

Deeper on the list is William Byron, who’s listed at +1600. Byron has earned eight consecutive top-10 finishes entering Sunday’s race. At Kansas, he’s finished inside the top 10 in his last three races.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Denny Hamlin leads early Kansas Cup odds originally appeared on NBCSports.com