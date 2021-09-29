Denny Hamlin lands Busch Pole for Talladega playoff race
Denny Hamlin earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
Hamlin, locked into the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after last Sunday’s victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will start on pole for the fourth time in 2021 in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
Justin Allgaier will start on pole in the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 at Talladega (4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the second race in the Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 12.
Ben Rhodes earned the top starting spot for Saturday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) for the second race of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs’ Round of 8.
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
4
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
5
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
6
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
8
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
9
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
11
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
12
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
13
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
14
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
15
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
16
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
17
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
18
Daniel Suárez
99
Trackhouse Racing
19
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
20
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
21
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
22
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
23
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
24
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
25
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
26
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
27
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
28
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
29
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
30
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
31
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
32
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
33
Justin Allgaier
77
Spire Motorsports
34
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
35
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
36
Joey Gase
53
Rick Ware Racing
37
Garrett Smithley
15
Rick Ware Racing
38
Justin Haley
16
Kaulig Racing
39
David Starr
66
Motorsports Business Management
40
Landon Cassill
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.