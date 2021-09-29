Denny Hamlin lands Busch Pole for Talladega playoff race

Staff Report
·3 min read
Denny Hamlin lands Busch Pole for Talladega playoff race
Denny Hamlin earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

RELATED: Talladega weekend schedule | Cup Series standings

Hamlin, locked into the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after last Sunday’s victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will start on pole for the fourth time in 2021 in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Justin Allgaier will start on pole in the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 at Talladega (4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the second race in the Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 12.

Ben Rhodes earned the top starting spot for Saturday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) for the second race of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs’ Round of 8.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

4

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

5

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

6

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

7

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

8

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

9

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

11

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

12

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

13

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

14

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

15

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

16

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

17

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

18

Daniel Suárez

99

Trackhouse Racing

19

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

20

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

21

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

22

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

23

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

24

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

25

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

26

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

27

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

28

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

29

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

30

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

31

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

32

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

33

Justin Allgaier

77

Spire Motorsports

34

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

35

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

36

Joey Gase

53

Rick Ware Racing

37

Garrett Smithley

15

Rick Ware Racing

38

Justin Haley

16

Kaulig Racing

39

David Starr

66

Motorsports Business Management

40

Landon Cassill

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

