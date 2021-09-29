Denny Hamlin lands Busch Pole for Talladega playoff race

Denny Hamlin earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

RELATED: Talladega weekend schedule | Cup Series standings

Hamlin, locked into the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after last Sunday’s victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will start on pole for the fourth time in 2021 in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Justin Allgaier will start on pole in the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 at Talladega (4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the second race in the Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 12.

Ben Rhodes earned the top starting spot for Saturday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) for the second race of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs’ Round of 8.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 4 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 5 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 6 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 8 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 9 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 10 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 11 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 12 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 13 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 14 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 15 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 16 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 17 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 18 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing 19 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 20 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 22 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 23 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 24 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 25 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 26 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 27 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 28 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 29 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 30 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 31 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 32 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 33 Justin Allgaier 77 Spire Motorsports 34 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 35 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 36 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing 37 Garrett Smithley 15 Rick Ware Racing 38 Justin Haley 16 Kaulig Racing 39 David Starr 66 Motorsports Business Management 40 Landon Cassill 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.