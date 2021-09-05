Denny Hamlin holds off Larson at Darlington, opens playoffs with Southern 500 victory

Denny Hamlin marched to victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs opener, sidestepping a heavy dose of postseason peril and holding off Kyle Larson in a wall-scraping last-lap battle in Sunday night’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Hamlin led 147 of 367 laps at the challenging 1.366-mile track, driving the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to his first victory of the Cup Series season. His fourth Darlington victory also marked the 45th of his Cup Series career.

Kyle Larson — who topped Hamlin for the regular-season title — led a race-high 156 laps and finished second in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, just .212 seconds behind at the checkered flag. The two lead cars scraped through the final set of corners, with Hamlin escaping with just a slight edge at the end.

Ross Chastain placed third as the highest-ranking driver outside the playoff picture, with Martin Truex Jr. fourth and Kevin Harvick closing out the top five.

Hamlin punched his ticket into the next phase of the elimination-style playoff format, clinching an automatic berth in the Round of 12.

Hamlin survived a night of attrition and issues for a majority of the title-eligible contenders, including early exits for Kyle Busch, William Byron and Michael McDowell. Those three were sidelined in separate crashes before the final stage even began, leaving them outside the top 30 in the finishing order.

Alex Bowman was also slowed by a Lap 14 scrape of the outside wall, and Christopher Bell, Truex and Harvick each made unscheduled pit stops with vibrations. Ryan Blaney added his name to the list of playoff perils with a Lap 319 spin, and Truex — who had rallied into contention — compounded his woes with a pit-road speeding penalty during that caution period.

Defending Cup Series champ Chase Elliott was also among the early retirees. His No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy scraped alongside Bell after a late restart, then clouted the Turn 1 retaining wall, sustaining race-ending damage 40 laps from the finish.

The Cup Series’ next race is the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, scheduled Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Richmond Raceway. Two events remain in the three-race Round of 16, the opening elimination phase of the 10-race postseason.

