Denny Hamlin holds off Larson, delivers at Dover for third victory of season

Denny Hamlin secured his third NASCAR Cup Series win of the season, holding off Kyle Larson’s late-race charge and driving to victory Sunday afternoon at Dover Motor Speedway.

Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota led a race-best 136 of the 400 laps in Sunday’s Würth 400. His second victory at the 1-mile Delaware oval was the 54th of his Cup Series career, tying him with Hall of Famer Lee Petty for 12th on the series’ all-time win list.

Larson drove home as the runner-up, with his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports just 0.256 seconds behind at the checkered flag. Martin Truex Jr. placed third, with Kyle Busch fourth and Chase Elliott completing the top five. Truex and Larson divided the stage victories.

A crash on a restart with 72 laps remaining sidelined Christopher Bell, William Byron and Bubba Wallace when their running room ran out at the Turn 2 exit. The result marked Byron’s first failure to finish this season, but the second consecutive DNFs for both Bell and Wallace.

Craftsman Truck Series regular Corey Heim finished three laps down in 25th in his Cup Series debut, substituting for the injured Erik Jones in the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota.

The Cup Series’ next race is the AdventHealth 400, scheduled next Sunday, May 5 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM) at Kansas Speedway.

This story will be updated.