Denny Hamlin holds on at Homestead-Miami for 40th Cup Series win

Denny Hamlin scored his third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season Sunday with a sweeping performance in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Hamlin led a race-best 137 of the 267 laps on the 1.5-mile Florida track. His Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota was .895 seconds ahead at the drop of the checkered flag, securing his third win at Homestead and the 40th of his Cup Series career.

Chase Elliott led 27 laps and held on for second place in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet. Ryan Blaney, who led 70 laps, took third in the Team Penske No. 12 Ford. Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate Tyler Reddick secured his first top-five finish of his Cup Series career in fourth with Aric Almirola coming home fifth.

Hamlin started from the pole after a random draw, then swept both stages in his first race reunited with crew chief Chris Gabehart, who served a four-race suspension for a ballast violation in last month’s Coca-Cola 600.

“We‘re obviously in great position. We gained seven bonus points for the Playoffs,” Hamlin said. “The driver gave away one at Bristol or else we would have four wins right now. I‘ll take every win I can, let‘s just keep piling them up.”

Multiple delays for lightning strikes near the speedway forced two stoppages. Just 33 laps were completed in a four-hour stretch of fits and starts, and the race didn’t find its rhythm until nearly 8 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ next race is the GEICO 500, scheduled next Sunday (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM) at Talladega Superspeedway.

This story will be updated.