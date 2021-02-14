Will Denny Hamlin make history at Daytona 500?
Fox Sports pit reporter Vince Welch weighs in on what's to come from NASCAR's championship event.
Fox Sports pit reporter Vince Welch weighs in on what's to come from NASCAR's championship event.
The legendary Celtic team president and coach once listed the 12 players hed most want on his team going into the playoffs.
Recency bias may compel fans to hold Brady or Jordan in higher esteem, but the vast sum of Bill Russell's accomplishments remain unmatched.
James Harden continues to facilitate as well as anyone in the NBA -- this time, his efforts helped lead to a win.
DE J.J. Watt will be looking for a new team after the Houston Texans released him. Here are seven teams that make sense.
LeBron James hasn't been warned for flopping since the 2013 playoffs when he was fined $5,000 for flopping.
A top off the tee? It's the stuff nightmares are made of, but even major champions like Francesco Molinari do it occasionally.
Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic came through a tough examination of his fitness as the top seed beat Canadian powerhouse Milos Raonic 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals. Djokovic, who injured a side muscle during a five-set win over Taylor Fritz on Friday and suggested he might not be able to continue, showed hints of discomfort on the way to becoming only the second player to reach 300 Grand Slam match wins. Fourteenth seed Raonic had never previously taken a set off Djokovic in three previous Grand Slam meetings so when he snatched the second set a surprise looked possible. But Djokovic, bidding for a record-extending ninth title in Melbourne, responded by raising his level and improving his record over Raonic to 12-0. The Serb will face Germany's Alexander Zverev for a place in the semi-finals. Djokovic failed to convert break points at 3-3 and 4-4 in the opening set and there was one moment of alarm when he was forced wide on the forehand side and struggled to put on the brakes, hurdling a courtside advertising board. He won the tiebreak in clinical fashion, though, and when Raonic needed treatment on his right ankle early in the second set Djokovic appeared to be well in command. Instead, Raonic began to play some of his best tennis and secured the first service break of the match at 2-2 with a powerful forehand winner. That proved enough for Raonic to bag the second set but his victory hopes were soon receding as Djokovic began to swing freely and accelerated through the third set. The elastic-limbed Djokovic was stretched in the fourth set as Raonic regained his focus but he broke serve at 4-4 when his opponent netted a backhand and clinched victory a game later to reach the quarter-finals in Melbourne for the 12th time. Reuters
A legendary Pittsburgh sandwich shop has made a tempting offer to T.J. and Derek Watt regarding brother J.J.
Toni Breidinger will become the first Arab American female driver to participate in a NASCAR national series.
Shough started all seven of Oregon's games in 2020.
The final two practice sessions for the season-opening Daytona 500 were washed out by rain on Saturday. Polesitter Alex Bowman was among the drivers who were looking to troubleshoot on Saturday, one day before NASCAR's most prominent race. Bowman wasn't able to get a lap in around the 2 1/2-mile track at Daytona International Speedway but did get his car on the track.
Most players would be content to rest the day before a big match, but not Serena Williams. The 23-times Grand Slam champion said she had to step in to avert an "emergency" at her clothing line on Saturday, a day ahead of her Australian Open last 16 match against Aryna Sabaleka. Williams, who beat the Belarusian 6-4 2-6 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals, said the situation was "so crazy".
Third seed Dominic Thiem slumped out of the Australian Open in lacklustre fashion on Sunday, complaining of undisclosed physical issues after being thrashed 6-4 6-4 6-0 in the fourth round by Grigor Dimitrov. The U.S. Open champion, who came back from two sets down to beat Nick Kyrgios in a third round battle on Friday night, looked out of sorts from the beginning of the contest and made an uncharacteristic 41 unforced errors. "A combination of some little physical issues, plus a real bad day, plus the fact that he's a great player ... a result like that can happen," Thiem said.
Check out Sunday's tee times for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as well as the TV and streaming schedule.
Just wait until she finds out what hockey players do to the Stanley Cup.
The Eagles still want to trade quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz still wants to be traded. That reality, coupled with Wentz’s Goff-ic contract, is keeping the Eagles from getting the kind of trade offer they’d like to receive. Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, in an article explaining the delay in the trade, writes that “league [more]
The New Orleans Saints created almost $30 million in 2021 salary cap space through Nick Easton's release and Drew Brees' big pay cut.
A Q&A with the quarterbacks coach who has been training the Clemson star.
Josh Warrington's return to the ring after vacating his International Boxing Federation featherweight title ended in a brutal ninth round knockout for Mauricio Lara, the unranked 22-year-old Mexican, and will likely have serious consequences for the Leeds fighter's career. The move to vacate the belt in order to challenge the division's other world champions backfired horribly for a number of reasons, though the old adage that you should 'expect the unexpected' was in full flow at Wembley Arena as live boxing made its return after a two-month enforced lay-off due to the national lockdown. Warrington had been out of the ring for 15 months, and his inactivity, something many fighters are having to cope with at the moment, was clear to see. The former champion's strategy of trading leather from the opening bell against a fighter eight years his junior proved to be reckless when he was floored in the fourth round having left himself open. Should referee Howard Foster have stopped the contest then, with Warrington’s senses scrambled and the boxer clearly in deep trouble? Ordinarily, yes, but factor in his staying power shown many times in past fights, and the facts he was the home fighter and a world champion, and it’s easy to understand Foster's thinking. The five further rounds that Warrington battled on for - using his fitness, instincts and champion's heart to keep him in with a slim chance of turning the fight around - may cost his future career and health dear. But Sean O’Hagan, his trainer and father, could also have thrown the towel in at any point from the fourth round on. He is the man who knows Warrington best.
A playmaking safety and a defensive line reinforcement projected