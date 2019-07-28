Denny Hamlin hangs on for Pocono win in two-lap shootout

With nearly everyone close on fuel as Sunday’s Gander RV 400 went to overtime, Hamlin was able to fight off a charge from Kyle Larson and Jones and hang on for victory at Pocono Raceway.

The win is Hamlin’s fifth at the track but first since 2010. It’s his third win of the season.

Martin Truex Jr. finished third as Joe Gibbs Racing swept the top-three positions. William Byron was fourth and Larson completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Kevin Harvick, Daniel Hemric, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, some of the lead-lap cars elected to pit but Harvick remained on the track and took over the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 104.

He was followed by Joey Logano, Truex, Hamlin and Austin Dillon.

Hamlin got a big run off Turn 1 and was able to get around Harvick to take the lead in Turn 2 for the first time in the race.

With 50 of 160 laps remaining in the race, Hamlin had built almost a 2-second lead over Logano as Harvick remained in third. They were followed by Jones and Larson.

On Lap 114, Ryan Preece slammed into the Turn 1 wall to bring out a caution. All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit except Kyle Busch and her took over the lead.

On the restart on Lap 119, Busch was followed by Jones (who was first off pit road with a 2-tire stop), Hamlin, Truex and Daniel Suarez.

After 120 laps, Kyle Busch held a small lead over Jones. They were followed by Truex, Keselowski and Hamlin.

With 30 laps remaining in the race, Busch had opened a 1.4-second lead over Jones as Truex remained in third, nearly 4 seconds behind the leader.

Many drivers were going to be close on gas as the race wound down to 20 laps remaining. Harvick, who had taken 4 tires on his last stop and was saving fuel, had worked his way back up to fourth.

Hamlin got around Truex on Lap 143 to move into the runner-up position. On Lap 144, Hamlin got around Jones to reclaim the lead.

On Lap 147, Harvick moved into third and was told he was good to go on fuel and to challenge the leaders.

Josh Bilicki stopped on the track on Lap 153 which forced NASCAR to throw a caution. When the race returned to green with four laps remaining, Hamlin led the way followed by Truex, Harvick, Jones and Keselowski.

As the field came off Turn 2 on the restart, Kurt Busch squeezed Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who took advance and got into Busch, turning him into Michael McDowell as the race returned immediately to caution.

The cleanup forced the race into a two-lap overtime. On the restart, Hamlin led followed by Jones, Truex, Larson and Harvick.

