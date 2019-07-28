Denny Hamlin hangs on for Pocono win in two-lap shootout

Jim Utter
Motorsport

With nearly everyone close on fuel as Sunday’s Gander RV 400 went to overtime, Hamlin was able to fight off a charge from Kyle Larson and Jones and hang on for victory at Pocono Raceway.

The win is Hamlin’s fifth at the track but first since 2010. It’s his third win of the season.

Martin Truex Jr. finished third as Joe Gibbs Racing swept the top-three positions. William Byron was fourth and Larson completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Kevin Harvick, Daniel Hemric, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, some of the lead-lap cars elected to pit but Harvick remained on the track and took over the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 104.

He was followed by Joey Logano, Truex, Hamlin and Austin Dillon.

Hamlin got a big run off Turn 1 and was able to get around Harvick to take the lead in Turn 2 for the first time in the race.

With 50 of 160 laps remaining in the race, Hamlin had built almost a 2-second lead over Logano as Harvick remained in third. They were followed by Jones and Larson.

On Lap 114, Ryan Preece slammed into the Turn 1 wall to bring out a caution. All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit except Kyle Busch and her took over the lead. 

On the restart on Lap 119, Busch was followed by Jones (who was first off pit road with a 2-tire stop), Hamlin, Truex and Daniel Suarez.

After 120 laps, Kyle Busch held a small lead over Jones. They were followed by Truex, Keselowski and Hamlin. 

With 30 laps remaining in the race, Busch had opened a 1.4-second lead over Jones as Truex remained in third, nearly 4 seconds behind the leader.

after his pit stop.

Many drivers were going to be close on gas as the race wound down to 20 laps remaining. Harvick, who had taken 4 tires on his last stop and was saving fuel, had worked his way back up to fourth.

Hamlin got around Truex on Lap 143 to move into the runner-up position. On Lap 144, Hamlin got around Jones to reclaim the lead.

On Lap 147, Harvick moved into third and was told he was good to go on fuel and to challenge the leaders.

Josh Bilicki stopped on the track on Lap 153 which forced NASCAR to throw a caution. When the race returned to green with four laps remaining, Hamlin led the way followed by Truex, Harvick, Jones and Keselowski.

As the field came off Turn 2 on the restart, Kurt Busch squeezed Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who took advance and got into Busch, turning him into Michael McDowell as the race returned immediately to caution.

The cleanup forced the race into a two-lap overtime. On the restart, Hamlin led followed by Jones, Truex, Larson and Harvick.

1

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

Toyota

163

 

32

2

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

Toyota

163

0.341

10

3

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

Toyota

163

1.023

 

4

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

Chevrolet

163

1.477

 

5

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

Chevrolet

163

1.967

 

6

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

Ford

163

2.524

62

7

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

Chevrolet

163

2.774

 

8

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

Ford

163

3.193

 

9

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

Toyota

163

4.249

56

10

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

Ford

163

4.269

 

11

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

Ford

163

4.317

 

12

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

Ford

163

4.358

 

13

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

Ford

163

4.863

 

14

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

Ford

163

4.867

 

15

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

Chevrolet

163

5.014

3

16

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

Chevrolet

163

5.231

 

17

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

Toyota

163

5.893

 

18

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

Ford

163

5.970

 

19

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

Chevrolet

163

6.009

 

20

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

Chevrolet

163

6.039

 

21

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

Ford

163

6.892

 

22

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

Chevrolet

163

7.230

 

23

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

Ford

163

7.240

 

24

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

Ford

163

7.265

 

25

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

Ford

163

8.390

 

26

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

Ford

162

1 lap

 

27

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

Chevrolet

162

1 lap

 

28

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

Chevrolet

159

4 laps

 

29

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

Chevrolet

159

4 laps

 

30

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

159

4 laps

 

31

77

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

Chevrolet

158

5 laps

 

32

27

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

Chevrolet

158

5 laps

 

33

51

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

Ford

158

5 laps

 

34

52

United States
United States

 Austin Theriault 

Ford

157

6 laps

 

35

53

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

Chevrolet

146

17 laps

 

36

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

Ford

123

40 laps

 

37

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

Chevrolet

114

49 laps

 

38

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

Chevrolet

83

80 laps

 

