Denny Hamlin goes from last to first in Darlington Xfinity win

Jim Utter
Motorsport

UPDATE: Hamlin's car failed post-race inspection and he has been disqualified. 

In his five previous series wins at Darlington, Hamlin had won from the pole. Not this time. 

After hitting the wall in practice on Friday, Hamlin had to start Saturday’s SportClips 200 from the rear of the field but that didn’t keep him from the front.

On Lap 121 of 147, Hamlin passed Ryan Blaney for the lead and then held off a furious charge from Cole Custer on the final lap following a restart with 10 to go.

Custer tried to go low on Hamlin through Turns 3 and 4 on the final lap but seemed to get slowed up by the lapped car of Vinnie Miller.

of his career.

“We did not have the best car by any means but luckily the techniques I’ve learned over so many years kind of helped us there,” Hamlin said. “They guys did a great job getting this car ready.

“I put us behind the eight-ball by putting us in a backup car to begin with by making a big old driver mistake. 

“This is amazing to see this turnout here. Darlington gave me my first start in the Xfinity Series and is what got me my job with Joe Gibbs Racing. So, thank you fans, see you tomorrow and hopefully we’ll do it one more time.”

Tyler Reddick ended up third, Blaney was fourth and Christopher Bell completed the top-five. Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his only NASCAR start of the season, finished sixth.

With 40 laps remaining, Blaney maintained small but steady lead over Custer as Hamlin had moved up to third. Reddick ran fourth and Justin Allgaier – despite a few run-ins with the wall – was fifth.

With 30 to go, Blaney remained out front but Hamlin had moved into the runner-up spot and began trying to run down the leader. Custer fell to third.

On Lap 121, Hamlin finally ran down Blaney on the frontstretch to take the lead for the first time.

On Lap 132, Josh Williams spun off Turn 4 and slammed into the inside retaining wall to bring out a caution. All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit and Hamlin was the first off pit road.

Hamlin led the way on the restart with 10 laps remaining followed by Custer, Blaney, Reddick and Earnhardt Jr.

Stage 2 

Blaney got around Reddick with six of 45 laps remaining and held on for the Stage 2 win over Allgaier.

Reddick ended up third, Custer was fourth and Hamlin rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Reddick the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 53, Reddick was followed by Bell and Blaney.

Brandon Brown spun off Turn 2 after the restart and was tagged by Noah Gragson to bring another caution. The race returned to green on Lap 57 with Reddick still in the lead.

With 30 laps remaining in the second stage, Reddick held a small advantage over Blaney. They were followed by Chase Briscoe, Allgaier and Custer.

After 70 laps, Hamlin had made his way up to the sixth position and was closing in on Custer for fourth.

With 24 laps remaining in the stage, Blaney caught Reddick and got side-by-side with him twice but was unable to complete the pass.

On Lap 85, Blaney finally went to the inside of Reddick and cleared him to retake the lead in the race.

With two laps to go, Blaney had already moved out to a more than 1.2-second lead over Reddick as Allgaier moved to third.

On the last lap, Allgaier got into the wall as he battled Reddick for the runner-up position.

Stage 1 

Reddick held off a strong challenge from Blaney to take the Stage 1 win.

Bell was third, Briscoe fourth and Allgaier rounded out the top-five.

.

On Lap 12, John Hunter Nemechek spun off Turn 4 and narrowly avoided Haley to bring out the first caution of the race. 

Only a couple of drivers elected to pit under the caution. When the race returned to green on Lap 17, Blaney continued to lead followed by Reddick and Bell.

Reddick got around Blaney shortly after the restart to take the lead for the first time in the race.

With 20 laps remaining in the first stage, Reddick maintained a small lead over Blaney with Bell running in third.

After 35 laps, Reddick had expanded his lead over Blaney to 1.2 seconds while Bell remained third. Briscoe was fourth and Custer ran fifth.

Four drivers had to start the race from the rear of the field – Hamlin for going to a backup car and B.J. McLeod, J.J. Yeley and Morgan Shepherd, all for unapproved adjustments.

1

18

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

147

1:41'08.0

27

2

00

United States
United States

 Cole Custer 

 

Ford

147

0.602

 

3

2

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick 

 

Chevrolet

147

1.670

70

4

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

147

2.688

50

5

20

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell 

 

Toyota

147

3.422

 

6

8

United States
United States

 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

147

4.258

 

7

98

United States
United States

 Chase Briscoe 

 

Ford

147

5.002

 

8

19

United States
United States

 Brandon Jones 

 

Toyota

147

5.038

 

9

9

United States
United States

 Noah Gragson 

 

Chevrolet

147

5.943

 

10

7

United States
United States

 Justin Allgaier 

 

Chevrolet

147

6.853

 

11

22

United States
United States

 Austin Cindric 

 

Ford

147

8.496

 

12

11

United States
United States

 Justin Haley 

 

Chevrolet

147

10.636

 

13

51

United States
United States

 Jeremy Clements 

 

Chevrolet

147

10.754

 

14

1

United States
United States

 Michael Annett 

 

Chevrolet

147

11.717

 

15

39

United States
United States

 Ryan Sieg 

 

Chevrolet

147

12.008

 

16

08

United States
United States

 Gray Gaulding 

 

Chevrolet

147

12.282

 

17

07

United States
United States

 Ray Black Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

147

12.676

 

18

90

Canada
Canada

 Alex Labbé 

 

Chevrolet

147

12.988

 

19

01

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

147

13.188

 

20

4

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Chevrolet

147

26.178

 

21

93

United States
United States

 Camden Murphy 

 

Chevrolet

146

1 lap

 

22

23

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek 

 

Chevrolet

146

1 lap

 

23

99

Stefan Parsons 

 

Toyota

146

1 lap

 

24

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill 

 

Toyota

146

1 lap

 

25

36

United States
United States

 Josh Williams 

 

Chevrolet

144

3 laps

 

26

35

United States
United States

 Joey Gase 

 

Toyota

144

3 laps

 

27

15

United States
United States

 Stephen Leicht 

 

Chevrolet

144

3 laps

 

28

52

United States
United States

 David Starr 

 

Chevrolet

144

3 laps

 

29

78

United States
United States

 Vinnie Miller 

 

Toyota

143

4 laps

 

30

0

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

 

Chevrolet

143

4 laps

 

31

61

United States
United States

 Chad Finchum 

 

Toyota

133

14 laps

 

32

5

United States
United States

 Matt Mills 

 

Toyota

128

19 laps

 

33

74

United States
United States

 Mike Harmon 

 

Chevrolet

114

33 laps

 

34

86

United States
United States

 Brandon Brown 

 

Chevrolet

85

62 laps

 

35

17

United States
United States

 Joe Nemechek 

 

Chevrolet

72

75 laps

 

36

13

United States
United States

 Tommy Joe Martins 

 

Toyota

61

86 laps

 

37

38

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Chevrolet

34

113 laps

 

38

89

United States
United States

 Morgan Shepherd 

 

Chevrolet

27

120 laps

 

