Denny Hamlin gives Toyota its first Cup pole of 2019 season
One of the last five of 39 drivers to qualify, Hamlin’s average lap speed of 129.230 mph just edged Chevrolet driver Kyle Larson (129.004 mph) for the top starting position in Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.
Kurt Busch qualified fourth and Aric Almirola completed the top-five.
The pole is the first for Hamlin this season and remarkably the first for a Toyota driver, although they have won 11 of the season’s first 23 races.
of Hamlin’s career and fourth at Bristol.
Asked if he could believe this was Toyota’s first pole of 2019, Hamlin said, “Yeah, I can believe it. I’ve lived it. I’m proud of this whole team for giving me such a great car. The guys are on it right now – it’s just unbelievable with what they’re doing with these race cars.
“I’m just trying to learn every week, doing everything I can to get better and the results are showing it.”
Entering Saturday night’s race, Hamlin has three wins this season and has finished fifth or better in the last five races. He started fifth and finished fifth in the spring Bristol race.
“The 2010 season is really when I can remember it being as consistently good. It’s week-to-week though, you’re only as good as your last race,” Hamlin said. “We sure don’t want to stink it up when we go out here tomorrow night but we have a great starting spot.
“We need to go out there, set the pace and get this thing in Victory Lane.”
Rounding out the top-10 starters are Chase Elliott, Matt DiBenedetto, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones and Alex Bowman.
1
11
Toyota
14.848
129.230
2
42
Chevrolet
14.874
0.026
129.004
3
19
Toyota
14.875
0.027
128.995
4
1
Chevrolet
14.896
0.048
128.813
5
10
Ford
14.901
0.053
128.770
6
9
Chevrolet
14.923
0.075
128.580
7
95
Toyota
14.937
0.089
128.460
8
4
Ford
14.940
0.092
128.434
9
20
Toyota
14.945
0.097
128.391
10
88
Chevrolet
14.963
0.115
128.236
11
22
Ford
14.976
0.128
128.125
12
12
Ford
14.981
0.133
128.082
13
2
Ford
14.997
0.149
127.946
14
6
Ford
15.002
0.154
127.903
15
17
Ford
15.028
0.180
127.682
16
38
Ford
15.053
0.205
127.470
17
8
Chevrolet
15.084
0.236
127.208
18
41
Ford
15.088
0.240
127.174
19
3
Chevrolet
15.116
0.268
126.938
20
14
Ford
15.129
0.281
126.829
21
24
Chevrolet
15.166
0.318
126.520
22
43
Chevrolet
15.188
0.340
126.337
23
47
Chevrolet
15.192
0.344
126.303
24
13
Chevrolet
15.225
0.377
126.030
25
21
Ford
15.243
0.395
125.881
26
32
Ford
15.273
0.425
125.633
27
36
Ford
15.275
0.427
125.617
28
34
Ford
15.311
0.463
125.322
29
37
Chevrolet
15.314
0.466
125.297
30
48
Chevrolet
15.331
0.483
125.158
31
18
Toyota
15.340
0.492
125.085
32
00
Chevrolet
15.366
0.518
124.873
33
51
Chevrolet
15.468
0.620
124.050
34
27
Chevrolet
15.579
0.731
123.166
35
53
Chevrolet
15.631
0.783
122.756
36
54
Ford
15.732
0.884
121.968
37
77
Chevrolet
15.733
0.885
121.960
38
52
Chevrolet
15.786
0.938
121.551
39
15
Chevrolet
15.840
0.992
121.136