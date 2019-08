Joe Gibbs Racing on Thursday revealed paint schemes for Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones for the upcoming NASCAR throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Hamlin will pay homage to NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott when he competes in the No. 18 JGR Toyota Supra in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, August 31 (4 p.m. ET on NBC Sports).