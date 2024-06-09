Denny Hamlin out early with engine trouble at Sonoma

NASCAR Cup Series points leader Denny Hamlin made an early exit at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, when his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota suffered an apparent engine failure after just two laps.

Hamlin’s No. 11 entry trailed thick, white smoke as he crossed the road course’s start/finish line to complete his second lap in the Toyota/Save Mart 350. As the race’s first retiree, he’ll be credited with last place in the 38-car field.

Hamlin, who started 25th in the 110-lap race, had registered five consecutive top-five finishes before Sunday’s early retirement.

This story will be updated.