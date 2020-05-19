Denny Hamlin drives No. 11 Toyota Camry to fifth-place finish at Darlington Raceway

Denny Hamlin finished fifth in the The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

Hamlin’s top five finish, the second time he has achieved that result this year, added 43 points to his season total.

Hamlin started in 10th position. The 16th-year driver has tallied 38 career victories, with 163 top-five finishes and 262 results inside the top 10.

Victory Lane at Darlington Raceway is a familiar place for Hamlin, who has two career wins at the track. He has also compiled eight top-five finishes at Darlington and his fifth-place result marks the 12th top 10.

The Chesterfield, Virginia native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting three spots higher than his career mark of 12.9 and completing the race nine places ahead of his 13.6 career average finish.

Hamlin’s fifth-place finish came against a field of 40 drivers. The race endured 10 cautions and 57 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 11 lead changes.

Kevin Harvick finished first in the race, and Alex Bowman took second. Kurt Busch crossed the finish line third, with Chase Elliott bringing home fourth place. Hamlin rounded out the top five.

After William Byron won the first stage, Brad Keselowski drove the No. 2 car to victory in Stage 2.

