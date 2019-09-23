Denny Hamlin drives No. 11 Toyota Camry to third-place finish at Richmond Raceway

Denny Hamlin finished third in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, adding 49 points to his season total.

Hamlin now sits at No. 5 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings with 2105 points. He’s collected 14 top-five finishes in 2019.

Martin Truex Jr secured the win in the race, with Kyle Busch taking second. Brad Keselowski brought home fourth place, followed by Ryan Newman to round out the top five.

Truex came away victorious in Stage 1, and Busch took Stage 2.

Hamlin qualified in sixth position at 125.921 mph. The 15th-year driver has collected 35 career victories, 156 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 253 races.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured five cautions and 32 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were six lead changes.

With Truex driving to victory in Joe Gibbs Racing’s Camry, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1028 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 991. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 947 points on the season.

