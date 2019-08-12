Denny Hamlin drives his No. 11 Toyota Camry to second-place finish at Michigan International Speedway

Denny Hamlin finished second in the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. It’s Hamlin’s 12th top-five finish of the season.

Kevin Harvick finished out front in the race, with Kyle Larson placing third. Martin Truex Jr. took fourth place, followed by Daniel Suarez in the No. 5 spot.

Stage 1 was won by Truex Jr., while Kyle Busch won Stage 2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hamlin earned 44 points over the weekend, increasing his total to 815 on the season. He ranks No. 4 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points standings.

The 15th-year driver did not pick up any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season.

Hamlin qualified in 14th position at 188.093 mph. He led on two occasions for a total of six laps.

The Chesterfield, Virginia product has tallied 34 career victories, 153 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 249 races.

There were 38 cars in the field and the race endured six cautions for 24 laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 19 lead changes.

With Harvick driving his Mustang to victory for Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 837 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 816. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 782 points on the season.

Denny Hamlin Driver Page | Get Denny Hamlin Gear | Race Center