Denny Hamlin drives No. 11 Toyota Camry to fourth-place finish at Martinsville Speedway

Denny Hamlin placed fourth in the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway, adding 45 points to his season total.

Hamlin now sits at No. 2 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings with 4082 points. He’s collected 18 top-five finishes in 2019.

Martin Truex Jr came away with the victory in the race, with William Byron taking second, and Brad Keselowski placing third. Ryan Blaney followed in fifth.

Truex Jr won each of the race’s first two stages, and has advanced to the next round of the playoffs.

Hamlin qualified in the pole position at 97.840 mph. The 15th-year driver has piled up 36 career victories, 160 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 257 races.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured 11 cautions and 69 caution laps. There were three lead changes.

Toyota added 40 points to its season total with Truex’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1207 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1161. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1128 points on the season.

