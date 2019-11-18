Denny Hamlin drives No. 11 Toyota Camry to 10th-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Denny Hamlin finished 10th in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, adding 27 points to his season total.

Hamlin ranks No. 4 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings with 5027 points. He’s posted 19 top-five finishes in 2019.

Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the race, with Martin Truex Jr taking second, and Erik Jones placing third. Kevin Harvick brought home fourth place, followed by Joey Logano to round out the top five.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Truex came away victorious in Stage 1, and Busch won Stage 2.

Hamlin qualified in the pole position. The 15th-year driver has tallied 37 career victories, 161 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 259 races.

There were 40 cars in the field, and the race endured three cautions and 15 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 14 lead changes.

Toyota added 40 points to its season total with Busch’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1318 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1268. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1222 points on the season.

Denny Hamlin Driver Page | Get Denny Hamlin Gear | Race Center